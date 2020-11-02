TTD to resume ‘virtual’ Arjitha sevas in two weeks

TIRUPATI

02 November 2020 00:35 IST

In view of the public demand, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced resumption of some ‘Arjitha’ (paid) Sevas in virtual mode inside the Srivari temple at Tirumala from the second week of November.

In view of the State and Central COVID-19 guidelines, ‘Arjitha Dolotsavam’, ‘Arjitha Brahmotsavam’ and ‘Sahasra Deepalankara Seva’ were performed in Ekantam (in private) on Sunday on an experimental basis inside the temple.

Preparations are on for release of online tickets for the above Sevas from the second week of this month. The Sevas performed inside the temple will be telecast live on Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) and the public can have a glimpse of the same.

It may be recalled that Srivari Nitya Kalyanotsavam is already being conducted in virtual mode from August 7.