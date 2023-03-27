TTD to resume issuance of Divya Darshan tokens for Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh from April 1

March 27, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to resume the issuance of Divya Darshan tokens for the devotees trekking up to the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara from April 1. The tokens will be issued on an experimental basis for a week.

About 10,000 tokens will be issued on the Alipiri footpath route and 5,000 tokens along the Sri Vari Mettu route from the Srinivasa Mangapuram side.

Addressing the media here on March 27 (Monday), TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, also discussed the arrangements being made for the summer rush to Tirumala. Usually, the pilgrim turnout peaks between April 15 and July 15. The TTD has decided to reduce the issuance of VIP break darshan and SED (special entry darshan tickets of ₹300 each) tickets, slash the SriVani, tourism and virtual seva quotas as a part of the move to accord more priority to the common pilgrims.

Referral letters for darshan

The TTD Chairman appealed to the VIPs to minimise referral letters for darshan during the summer months and cooperate with the temple management in facilitating faster darshan to the devotees.

Free food distribution as a part of the Nitya Anna Prasadam will be done at MatruSri Tarigonda Vengamamba and Old Annadanam complexes, Pilgrim Amenities Complexes-II and IV, Narayanagiri queue lines and queue compartments, besides ensuring safe drinking water at all vantage points.

Coolant will be applied along the thoroughfares. All Kalyanakattas will work round-the-clock and a sufficient buffer stock of laddus will be maintained, said Mr. Subba Reddy.

Officials will be drafted for supervisory work and additional SriVari Seva volunteers will be engaged to ensure the smooth discharge of pilgrim-related services.