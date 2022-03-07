TTD to resume arjitha sevas at Tirumala temple from April 1

March 07, 2022 20:45 IST

Devotees to be allowed to take part in the rituals after two years

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to resume the arjitha sevas at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala from April 1.

Arjitha sevas such as suprabhatam, thomala, archana, kalyanotsavam, dolotsavam, brahmotsavam, sahasra deepalankara seva, astadala pada padmaradhana, thiruppavada and abhishekam will be performed akin to the pre-coronavirus days, but in strict adherence to the health protocols.

Advertising

Advertising

It is after a gap of two years that the devotees will be allowed to take part in the arjitha sevas, which were stopped in March 2020 following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Devotees who have booked tickets for the udayasthamana seva and vimshati varshini sevas in advance will also be allowed to take part in the arjitha sevas. However, devotees who have booked for virtual sevas will not be allowed to take part in the sevas inside the temple, but will be permitted for darshan.

The TTD has made it clear that the system of virtual conduct of sevas will continue.