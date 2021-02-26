TTD to resume Anna Prasadam at Tirumala

Officials told to make arrangements

With slow and steady rise in pilgrim footfall, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is actively considering resuming preparation and distribution of snacks and food (Anna Prasadam) to the devotees arriving at Tirumala and restore the same to the previous level.

At a review meeting here on Thursday, TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy directed the departments concerned to gear up to provide food in the Pilgrim Amenities Complexes (I and II) and Vaikuntham Queue Complex – II, to meet the rising numbers and in tune with the relaxation in COVID-19 guidelines. He asked the officials to retain sufficient stock of food materials in the kitchens at the VQC as well as Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Bhavan, the mammoth dining hall at Tirumala.

The officials made a visual presentation on the phases of Anna Prasadam provided to devotees since the project was started several decades ago in TTD and the distribution of food packets to general public, daily wage earners and stranded pilgrims during the COVID-19-induced lockdown in Tirupati.

Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti, Deputy Executive Officer (Annadanam) Nagaraj, Catering Officer G.L.N. Sastri and Public Relations Officer T. Ravi took part.