TTD to replace LPG with LNG in all its kitchens

February 02, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is contemplating replacing LPG cylinders with Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) atop the temple town.

The issue came up for discussion when a devotee who took part in the ‘Dial TTD EO’, a pilgrim interactive program, on Friday expressed his apprehensions regarding the usage of LPG cylinders by some local hoteliers and the risk it posed to the lives of pilgrims.

Briefing the media, Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, who anchored the program, said the LNG, which is cost-effective in terms of usage and a technologically adaptable fuel that helps in maintaining a clean environment, will be first introduced at the Annadanam complex and other TTD-run canteens and later extended to all the private hotels and eateries. The agency authorized by the central government in the district would be endorsed with the responsibility of supplying the LNG in pipelines.

Responding to a proposal from Hussien Basha, who said the people of his community from Naidupeta were interested in taking part in the Srivari seva program and rendering voluntary service atop the town, he stated that the management of late was being encountered with such requests from people of alien faiths, and that would explore the feasibility of permitting them only after an in-depth study of the pros and cons involved in the issue.

Mr. Reddy also said that about 2,350 heart surgeries, 11 heart transplants, including a successful heart operation on a two-day-old baby, were so far performed at its Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre besides multi-organ transplants of heart, liver and kidneys extracted from a brain dead person at its SVIMS super speciality hospital on January 18.

In response to a suggestion, he said strict implementation of the time slot system was the only viable solution for the reduction of waiting hours and ruled out the idea of constructing another queue complex.

Later, he also presided over a high-level meeting with the senior officials of various departments and reviewed the arrangements made for the annual Ratha Sapthami festival on February 16.