TTD to release white paper on Srivani trust funds, says chairman

June 20, 2023 08:35 am | Updated 08:35 am IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board of trustees which met on Monday decided to release a white paper on the Srivani trust funds, and initiate stern action against those levelling allegations regarding its spending. The board will also take legal recourse if required, it is learnt.

Briefing reporters on the deliberations of the day-long meeting, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said that the trust was floated in 2019 with the noble intention of constructing temples of Lord Venkateswara across the country as part of the TTD’s efforts in promoting Sanatana Dharma.

So far, TTD has constructed 2,445 temples particularly in SC, ST and fishermen colonies with the funds received from the trust in both the Telugu States, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka and extended financial grants to smaller temples in the conduct of daily rituals, besides aiding in the renovation of ancient temples.

In an apparent reply to allegations levelled by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu that the trust funds were being misused, Mr. Subba Reddy said that it was unfortunate that political leaders were hurling allegations against TTD to meet their personal and political benefits.

“The transparency in the administration of the temple is impeccable. A separate bank account is maintained for the trust and there is no scope for misappropriation of even a single rupee,” Mr. Subba Reddy maintained. Substantiating his argument, he said that the TTD in November last had also released a white paper on its immovable assets, gold holdings and other properties.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on January 23 this year also had detailed various construction works taken up with the trust funds and said that any individual is at liberty to seek the details of the trust and utilization of its funds.

Brushing aside the allegations that no receipts are given for donors contributing to the trust, he said that two separate receipts—one for the donation amount (₹10,000) and the other (₹500) towards the cost of the darshan tickets are being provided to the devotees.

Detailing other deliberations, Mr. Dharma Reddy said that the board has also resolved to construct additional laddu counters atop the town at a cost of ₹4.15 crore, develop HVC block of 144 suites (₹2.35 crore), modernize various sub-inquiry offices (₹1.88 crore), improvements to police quarters (₹3.55 crore), purchase of stainless steel waste baskets (₹3.10 crore), construction of staff quarters at SV Vedic University in Tirupati (₹5 crore), purchase of computers (₹7.44 crore) construction of centralized record store at its administrative buildings in Tirupati (₹9.50 crore), approved tenders for waste management and entrusting of FMS works at a few major rest houses atop the town for ₹40.50 crore and ₹29.50 crore respectively, construction of four Raja gopurams at Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Sitapuram village, Avuku mandal in Kurnool (₹4.15 crore) with Srivani trust funds, construction of Annadanam building at Ontimitta temple (₹4 crore) by accepting donations, setting up of brass grills to the temple tank in Tiruchanoor (₹6.65 crore) and approving the tenders for the laying of BT road from Ramanuja circle in Tirupati to Renigunta at a cost of ₹5.61 crore.

As part of extending better medical services at its SVIMS super speciality hospital in Tirupati, the board also approved tenders for the construction of a cardio neuro block at a cost of ₹97 crore, a centralized kitchen and godown at a cost of ₹7 crore and ₹7.75 crore respectively.