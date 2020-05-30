TTD to release white paper on all its immovable assets

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams will soon release a white paper containing details of all the immovable properties that it has received so far in the form of donations.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy is learnt to have instructed the management to scrutinise all the properties and prepare a comprehensive database containing details of the nature of property(agricultural land/house site/flat), survey number, name of the donor and date of donation, location and address of the property, and whether it is registered or received in the form of a will deed, and make the entire information available on the TTD’s official website.

The TTD owns several immovable properties across the country.

While 129 properties were put up for open auction since 1974, the sub-committee formed by then chairman and former TDP MLA Chadalawada Krishna Murthy had also recommended the sale of over 50 non-remunerative assets in Tamil Nadu in 2016 by way of public auction.

The present board under Mr. Subba Reddy, which found the recommendations of the sub-committee genuine, decided to proceed with the auctioning of properties but was forced to beat a retreat with political parties raising a hue and cry over the issue.

It is against this backdrop that the TTD board, which has already imposed a ban on the sale of gifted properties, now wants the details of all the TTD assets auctioned so far to be put on the website along with the details of proceeds received against each property. The details of utilisation of proceeds so received shall also be furnished on the website so as to ensure transparency in every transaction.

The information relating to various properties that are under encroachments will also be uploaded on the website, officials said.