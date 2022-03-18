TTD to release three months’ quota of paid darshan tickets from March 21

30,000 tickets to be issued a day

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release the online quota of ₹300 Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets for April, May and June from March 21 for three days in a row.

While the tickets for April will be released on March 21, the tickets for May and June will be made available on 22 and 23 respectively.

Around 30,000 SED tickets will be issued every day between Monday to Wednesday while 25,000 tickets a day will be made available during the remaining four days of the week.

Likewise, 30,000 Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens popularly known as free darshan tokens will be made available offline at TTD’s Srinivasam and Bhudevi complexes and Govindaraja choultries in Tirupati.