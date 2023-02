February 25, 2023 08:32 am | Updated 08:32 am IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) will release the online quota of the SriVani darshan tickets for the Lord Venkateswara temple for March, April and May at 12 noon on Saturday, February 24, 2023

As many as 500 tickets will be made available for the devotees each day, the TTD officials said on Friday.