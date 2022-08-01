TTD to release Rs.50 crore for Srinivasa Sethu project works

August 01, 2022 21:26 IST

Complete flyover by Dec.-end, EO tells agency

The TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy ordered an immediate release of Rs.50 crore for the Srinivasa Sethu (Garuda Varadhi) flyover in Tirupati.

With this, the TTD’s contribution to the six-kilometre elevated corridor jointly undertaken with the Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited (TSCCL) rose to Rs.200 crores.

Taking a serious view of the inordinate delay, which in turn has compounded the traffic troubles of local people, he directed the executing AFCON agency to complete the project by December-end.

He also urged them to complete the Lakshmipuram to Ramanuja circle segment works by the month-end and Karakkambadi to Leelamahal segment by September 15. He wanted the precast works at Ramanuja circle to be completed by August 20.