Andhra Pradesh

TTD to release Rs.50 crore for Srinivasa Sethu project works

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA August 01, 2022 21:26 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 21:26 IST

The TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy ordered an immediate release of Rs.50 crore for the Srinivasa Sethu (Garuda Varadhi) flyover in Tirupati.

With this, the TTD’s contribution to the six-kilometre elevated corridor jointly undertaken with the Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited (TSCCL) rose to Rs.200 crores.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Taking a serious view of the inordinate delay, which in turn has compounded the traffic troubles of local people, he directed the executing AFCON agency to complete the project by December-end.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also urged them to complete the Lakshmipuram to Ramanuja circle segment works by the month-end and Karakkambadi to Leelamahal segment by September 15. He wanted the precast works at Ramanuja circle to be completed by August 20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati
Roads and Rails
Read more...