TTD to release online tickets for January today

The online quota of darshan tickets for the month of January 2022 will be released from 9 a.m. on Friday.

While about 20,000 Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets of ₹300 each will be made available to the devotees for January 1 and between January 13 to 23, about 12,000 tickets will be issued on the remaining days of the month.

Similarly, the TTD is reportedly contemplating resuming the issuance of online ‘sarva darshan’ tickets (5,000 tickets per day) for the benefit of common devotees from Saturday. It is said that another 5,000 tickets will be made available in the offline mode in Tirupati on a day-to-day basis from December 31.

Meanwhile, online booking of accommodation for the month will be enabled from December 27.