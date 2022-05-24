TTD to release online quota of seva tickets on May 24

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release the Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva online tickets for the month of August at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Similarly, the tickets relating to pre-dawn sevas like Suprabhatam, Archana and Thomala for the month of August, along with the tickets for the Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana seva in July (performed on Tuesdays) will be released at 3 p.m.

Devotees can enrol their names for the seva tickets by logging on to the TTD’s official website www.tirupatibalaji.ap,gov.in till 3 p.m. on May 26 after which an online lucky draw will be held at 6 p.m. the same evening. Devotees allotted with the tickets will be intimated following which they can remit the specified amount online and secure the tickets.

Booking for the virtual seva tickets relating to Kalyanotsavam, Brahmotsavam, Unjal seva and Sahasra Deepalankara seva for July and August will commence on May 25 at 9 a.m.