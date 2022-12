December 24, 2022 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to release the online quota of Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets for January 1 and Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, at 9 a.m. on December 24 (Saturday).

The Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam will be provided for 10 days from January 2 to January 11. In all, about 2.20 lakh tickets will be made available for all the 11 days at 20,000 tickets per day. Devotees are at liberty to book their darshan tickets for any day of their choice.

