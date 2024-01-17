TTD to release online darshan ticket quota for April from January 18

January 17, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to release the online quota of Arjitha Seva and other darshan tickets for April from January 18.

Devotees intending to take part in the pre-dawn rituals and Asta Dala Padapadmaradhana Seva can enrol their names online from 10 a.m. on January 18. The registration window will be kept open till 10 a.m. on January 20, which will be followed by a lucky dip. Devotees who get selected in the lucky dip need to pay the ticket amount on or before 12 noon on January 22 and get their tickets confirmed.

The tickets related to Kalyanotsavam, Unjal and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, along with the tickets for the three-day annual Vasanthotsavams scheduled to be organised between April 21 and 23, will be made available from 10 a.m. on January 22 and those for the virtual sevas from 3 p.m. on the same day.

Anga Pradakshinam

The tokens for Anga Pradakshinam will be released at 10 a.m. on January 23, while the Srivani break darshan tickets will be available from 11 a.m. The darshan tokens for senior citizens and special citizens will be available from 3 p.m. the same day.

The quota of ₹300 special entry darshan tickets will be released at 10 a.m. on January 24 and booking of accommodation from 3 p.m. the same day.

The TTD has urged the devotees to book their tickets by logging into its official website https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in

