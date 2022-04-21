TTD to release online arjitha seva tickets for July on April 25

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has decided to release the online quota of arjitha seva tickets for the month of July at 10 a.m. on April 25.

Tickets pertaining to predawn rituals such as Suprabhatam, Thomala, Archana along with other daily and weekly sevas will be made available to the devotees on the official TTD website www.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in the press release said.