TTD to release online arjitha seva tickets for July on April 25
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has decided to release the online quota of arjitha seva tickets for the month of July at 10 a.m. on April 25.
Tickets pertaining to predawn rituals such as Suprabhatam, Thomala, Archana along with other daily and weekly sevas will be made available to the devotees on the official TTD website www.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in the press release said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.