TTD to release Dec.’s quota of darshan tickets for senior citizens on Nov. 24

November 23, 2022 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release the online quota of darshan tickets relating to senior citizens and physically-handicapped devotees for December on November 24. The tickets can be availed on the official website.

Meanwhile, ‘Visesha abhishekam’ was performed on Tuesday to the presiding deity at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, located half-way on the footpath leading to Tirumala from Alipiri.

The special ritual was carried out on the Swathi star, considered auspicious. Officials from the Tirumala temple were present.

CONNECT WITH US