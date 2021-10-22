TTD to release darshan tickets today

Tirumala

22 October 2021 00:44 IST

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to release the online quota of darshan tickets for November and December.

The ₹300 Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets will be released at 9 a.m. on October 22 (Friday), while the Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens for the common pilgrims will be released at the same time on October 23 (Saturday).

Advertising

Advertising

However, the darshan tickets for December 8 and 16 have been kept on hold as the days coincide with the Panchami Theertham at the Tiruchanoor temple and the commencement of Dhanurmasam at Tirumala.

Devotees can book their accommodation for the November from October 25.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the TTD may increase the daily quota of online darshan tickets, which at present is 16,000 per day for both the formats.