TTD to release 6.70 lakh tickets on November 10 for ‘Vaikunta Dwara’ darshan

November 03, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to release 6.70 lakh tickets relating to ‘Vaikunta Dwara’ darshan for the period between December 23 and January 1.

The darshan will be allowed for 10 days at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here from the day of Vaikunta Ekadasi on December 23.

As part of the arrangements, about 2.25 lakh Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets of ₹300 each will be made available online on November 10. This apart, 20,000 SriVani tickets will be made available during the festival period. However SriVani ticket-holders will be provided darshan on a par with the SED ticket-holders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Counters for SSD tokens

About 4.25 lakh tokens of Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) will also be made available for the benefit of the common pilgrims at over 100 counters at nine different locations in Tirupati.

The TTD, which dispensed with the ‘arjitha sevas’ and various formats of privileged darshan like those extended to the parents with infants, and senior and special citizens, however, has said that there will be no bar on the pilgrims visiting the temple during the period, but maintained that only those with valid tickets will be permitted for darshan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.