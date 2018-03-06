TTD to refurbish marriage halls

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is contemplating steps to refurbish the kalyanamandapams to make them usable and more user-friendly. The TTD authorities directed the Engineering Department to take up civil, electrical and air-conditioning works.
At a review meeting at the TTD’s administrative headquarters here on Monday, Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal instructed the officials to take up repair works in view of the scorching summer season as well as ahead of the ensuing wedding season. He also instructed the Engineering Department to put sprinklers in place on all the four sun-baked Mada streets to provide relief to the pilgrims walking barefoot. Mr. Singhal also asked the officials regularly water the saplings planted along the Alipiri trekking path to Tirumala.
