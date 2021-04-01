TTD to put all sankeertans in public domain

Tirumala

01 April 2021 20:12 IST

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is determined to make all the Haridasa and Annamacharya sankeertanas available in the public domain, said Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy.

Participating as the chief guest in the Vyasaraja Theertha Aaradhanotsavams organised under the aegis of Dasa Sahitya Project at Asthana Mandapam here on Thursday, Mr. Reddy said the TTD had already taken up the publication of over 7,000 sankeertanas penned by the saint poet Purandhara Dasa.

It had also embarked on a mission of collecting his literary compositions which were supposed to be in the possession of various individuals and institutions in Karnataka and publish them.

For the present the compositions would be brought out in Kannada and later published in other south Indian languages and Hindi.

Efforts were also on to launch the Kannada version of Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC).

Earlier, Reddy along with the Special Officer of Dasa Sahitya Project Ananda Theerthacharya also released the first and second volumes of Dasa Sahitya Sarvasvam.