TTD to provide gold mangalsutrams to married couples

January 29, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has resolved to launch a campaign for the promotion of the Sanatana Hindu Dharma by providing married couples with gold mangalsutrams, made in the form of 5 and 10 grams and sold by temple authorities themselves.

Briefing the media after presiding over the meeting of the board of trustees, TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy, on Monday, said that the mangalasutrams will be placed at the feet of the presiding deity inside the temple ahead of their sales.

He said that within the Hindu marriage system, women believe in wearing mangalsutrams, adding that during his previous stint as TTD Chief, over 32,000 marriages were performed under the prestigious ‘Kalyanamastu’ mass marriage program, which have all remained successful. He further said that the ornaments would be sold on a cost-to-cost basis without any profit-making motive.