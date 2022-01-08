TTD to provide drug free of cost to devotees in emergencies

Tirumala

08 January 2022 01:42 IST

Tenecteplase, used in reducing mortality in people who suffer stroke, will be available in select stores in Tirupati

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) will provide Tenecteplase, a life-saving drug used in the treatment of Acute Myocardial Infarction(AMI) patients, free of cost to visiting devotees during emergencies.

The injection, if provided to people during the initial 2-3 hours of suffering a stroke, helps in dissolving the blood clots.

Releasing the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-approved drug at Ram Bagaicha Primary Health Centre on Friday, TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said the drug would to come to rescue of devotees walking on foot to Tirumala in emergencies. The injection normally costs between ₹35,000 and ₹40,000 in the open market.

Thanking the medical fraternity of SV Medical College and SVRR hospital for providing the required infrastructure for the new initiative, he urged them to impart necessary training to the staff at Aswini hospital where the TTD has already set up an exclusive cardiac unit in collaboration with Apollo hospital.

Principal of SV Medical college said that the critical drug will be made available at select PHCs and CHCs within 100 km radius of Tirupati.