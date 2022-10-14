TTD to promote ‘Go Darshan’ among devotees visiting Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh

‘Saptha Go Pradakshina Mandiram’ has been built at Alipiri

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
October 14, 2022 20:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy interacting with pilgrims at ‘Saptha Go Pradakshina Mandiram’ in Tirupati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is keen on promoting the concept of having ‘Go darshan’ for the devotees before trekking to the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala. It was with this idea that the ‘Saptha Go Pradakshina Mandiram’ was built recently at Alipiri, which is the TTD’s maiden initiative pertaining to cow worship.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, along with Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam and Goshala Director K. Haranath Reddy inspected the Mandiram on Friday. He wanted the officials to put up sign boards at Alipiri to explain the significance of the ‘Go Darshan’ ahead of having ‘Srivari Darshan’.

He also asked the officials to enhance greenery and landscaping around the shrine, which has a ‘Sannidhi’ for Sri Venugopala Swamy.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Dharma Reddy reviewed the progress on the feed mixing plant and ghee manufacturing centre, hinting at the need for completing the construction work before December. After inspecting the ‘Agarbathi’ unit, he suggested enhancement of infrastructure to raise production of the incense sticks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app