TTD to promote ‘Go Darshan’ among devotees visiting Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy interacting with pilgrims at ‘Saptha Go Pradakshina Mandiram’ in Tirupati on Friday.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is keen on promoting the concept of having ‘Go darshan’ for the devotees before trekking to the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala. It was with this idea that the ‘Saptha Go Pradakshina Mandiram’ was built recently at Alipiri, which is the TTD’s maiden initiative pertaining to cow worship.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, along with Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam and Goshala Director K. Haranath Reddy inspected the Mandiram on Friday. He wanted the officials to put up sign boards at Alipiri to explain the significance of the ‘Go Darshan’ ahead of having ‘Srivari Darshan’.

He also asked the officials to enhance greenery and landscaping around the shrine, which has a ‘Sannidhi’ for Sri Venugopala Swamy.

Mr. Dharma Reddy reviewed the progress on the feed mixing plant and ghee manufacturing centre, hinting at the need for completing the construction work before December. After inspecting the ‘Agarbathi’ unit, he suggested enhancement of infrastructure to raise production of the incense sticks.


