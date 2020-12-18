TTD to promote cow-based products

TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy said the temple management was committed to protecting the desi cow breeds and promoting the use of their products.
“An action plan will be prepared soon on production and use of panchagavya products,” Mr. Reddy announced at a review meeting at his chamber here on Thursday.
A team of panchagavya experts from Nagpur-based Govigyan Anusandhana Kendra screened a documentary and gave a presentation on the making, utility and future of panchagavya products. Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) member Sunil Mansinghka said that panchagavya, the amalgamation of five basic products – milk, curd, ghee, dung and urine – derived from the cow would command modern medicine in the days to come.
Accompanied by Krishna Murthy, president of the Kamadugha Project in Karnataka, Mr. Mansinghka elaborated on the various uses of panchagavya in the fields of health and agriculture, apart from building resistance, rejuvenating cells and even controlling dreaded diseases like cancer.
Mr. Reddy promised to form an expert committee to study in detail the uses of cow-based products. He also directed the TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshanasala director S. Haranath Reddy to prepare a detailed action plan by January.
