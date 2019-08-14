TTD to probe ‘misuse’ of fundsby advisory panel

TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Wednesday expressed concern over misappropriation of funds allegedly by the New Delhi-based Local Advisory Committee (LAC). Mr. Reddy said an inquiry would be conducted into it.

Mr. Reddy further said he had taken it up with Additional Director General Rajendranath Reddy a few days ago.

The LACs formed by the TTD in various States have the power to spend funds not exceeding ₹5 lakh a year. The purpose of forming the LACs is to provide a transparent administration of its information centres. But the LAC in New Delhi was accused of spending ₹5 crore.

Further complicating the matter, the committee got its accounts audited by a local Chartered Accountant instead of submitting them to the TTD’s Financial and Chief Accounts Officer in Tirupati.

The issue kicked up a furore in the administrative circles with a couple of political leaders questioning the “partisan attitude” of the management and indiscriminate spending of funds.

“No body, however big they may be, will be spared if found involved in fraudulent practices,” Mr. Reddy said.

He also directed Special Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy to take action against potu workers for failing to ensure quality of the famous laddu.

Pin in laddu

Mr. Reddy said he was pained when Sashankh Reddy, a devotee from Devagudipalli village of Rayachoti mandal in Kadapa district, complained to him about detection of a ball-pin in the laddu provided to him.

Devotees all over the world attach immense sentiment to the sacred prasadam, and hence any laxity on the part of the employees would be dealt with seriously, he warned.