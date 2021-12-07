TTD to popularise Annamacharya kritis

TIRUPATI

07 December 2021 00:56 IST

‘‘Adivo Alladivo’ programme will bring the poet’s lesser-known songs to light’

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has taken a giant leap in popularising the hitherto-unknown kritis of saint poet Tallapaka Annamacharya by introducing them through new talent.

At the curtain raiser and inaugural session of talent hunt programme ‘Adivo Alladivo’ at Mahati auditorium here on Monday, TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said the TTD had recorded 4,000 sankeertans of Annamacharya so far, but only a few were enjoying public patronage.

“We have designed this programme to introduce the lesser-known compositions of the poet and also encourage new talent. We are also bringing out a book with ‘Artha Tatparya’ for each of the kritis,” he said.

SVBC Chairman Saikrishna Yachendra called it a big step towards encouraging talent in the age group of 15-25. Vice-Chancellors V. Muralidhara Sharma (National Sanskrit University) and Sannidhanam Sudarshana Sharma (SV Vedic University) offered to help the TTD in their endeavour.

Annamacharya Project Director A. Vibhishana Sharma said the programme had been designed to encourage youth on the new compositions. “By next Ugadi, we will bring into the public domain all the Adhyatma Keertans compiled with the help of seventeen pundits,” he said.

A video promo on the programme, with background score rendered by Madhu Balakrishna, was displayed on the occasion.