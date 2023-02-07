TTD to popularise 270 Annamayya Sankeertans

February 07, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - TIRUPATI

The 270 sankeertans composed by saint-poet Tallapaka Annamacharya, which have been recently set to tune, will be popularised among the masses soon.

In an effort to ensure that the tunes become popular, they will be presented by budding singers at the Nada Neerajanam platform in Tirumala, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy announced at a review meeting which was attended by Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) Chairman Saikrishna Yachendra, Joint Executive Officer S. Bhargavi, Annamacharya Project Director A. Vibhishana Sharma and TTD’s ‘Asthana Gayaka’ Garimella Balakrishna Prasad on Monday.

Discussing the steps taken to promote the less-popular compositions, Mr. Dharma Reddy instructed officials to telecast the same on the TTD’s website, its YouTube channel and other social media platforms. “The lyrics shall also be displayed alongside while telecasting the songs,” he said.

As the TTD plans to give new tunes to 340 more compositions in the second phase, Mr. Dharma Reddy directed the music directors to complete the task within the stipulated time.

Once recorded, the new compositions will also be played at all the TTD’s major temples, sub-temples and information centres. “We are also contemplating to train the young singers evincing interest in learning these Sankeertans,” he added.