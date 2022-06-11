TTD to perform ‘Srinivasa Kalyanams’ in the U.S. from June 18 to July 9

June 11, 2022

Efforts on to conduct similar programme in the U.K and Dubai, says Chairman Subba Reddy

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to perform ‘Srinivasa Kalyanams’ in the U.S. from June 18 to July 9. Addressing the media here on Saturday, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said the decision was taken following the instructions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to reach out to the Indians in the U.S. who could not make it to Tirumala owing to the COIVD-19 pandemic in the last more than two years. Schedule With the active support of the AP NRIs’ association, the rituals would be performed in eight important cities – San Francisco (June 18); Seattle (June 19); Dallas (June 25); St. Louis (June 26); Chicago (June 30); New Orleans (July 2); Washington, D.C. (July 3); and Atlanta (July 9), he said. “Plans are afoot to perform the kalyanams in the U.K. and Dubai,” he added.



