Andhra Pradesh

TTD to organise webinar on Lord Hanuman’s birthplace

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to organise a two-day webinar on the birthplace of Lord Hanuman on July 30 and 31.

The webinar conducted under the aegis of Sri Venkateswara Higher Vedic Studies will discuss the epigraphical, geographical, mythological and scientific evidences with regard to the birthplace of Lord Hanuman in addition to indications available in ancient texts like Venkatachala Mahatyam, Sri Venkateswara Ithihasa Mala and other Vaishnava literature.

Seers of various mutts, experts and scholars from different universities are likely to take part in the prestigious online conclave.

The TTD has recently declared Akasa Ganga on the lower reaches of Anjanadri Hills as the original birthplace of Lord Hanuman.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 9, 2021 12:48:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ttd-to-organise-webinar-on-lord-hanumans-birthplace/article35226231.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY