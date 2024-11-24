 />

TTD to organise Karthika Deepotsavam in Visakhapatnam on November 25

Published - November 24, 2024 08:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will organise Kartika Deepotsavam at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam at MVP Colony in Visakhapatnam from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday (November 25).

The TTD urged the devotees to participate in the divine event and receive the blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

The panchaloha idols of the deity will be worshipped as part of the event, with pujas and rituals performed by the TTD priests following traditional Vedic customs.

Senior officials from TTD will also participate in the festival organised under the aegis of the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP), a wing of the TTD.

