TTD to organise Govindaraja Brahmotsavam in ‘ekantham’

The Brahmotsavam will be organised at the Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati, in strict adherence to COVID protocols.

TIRUPATI

04 May 2021 00:51 IST

The nine-day festival to begin on May 18

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to organise the annual Brahmotsavam at the Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple from May 18 in ‘ekantham’ (in private), in view of the spike in coronavirus infection. The devotees were not allowed to take part in the festival last year too for the same reason.

The nine-day festival will began with the hoisting of the sacred flag during the ‘Dhwajarohanam’ on May 18. The ‘Ankurarpanam’ will be performed the preceding evening (May 17).

The major events of the festival are Kalpa Vruksha Vahanam (May 21), Mohini Avataram and Garuda Seva (May 22), Vasanthotsavam (May 23), Surya Prabha and Chandra Prabha Vahanams (May 24), Rathotsavam (May 25) and Chakra Snanam (May 26).

The rituals will be performed in strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines, the TTD officials said.