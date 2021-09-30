TTD to open Alipiri footpath in October

Tirumala

30 September 2021 00:43 IST

Works will be finished prior to Brahmotsavams, says EO

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy has said that the devotees will be allowed to trek the Alipiri footpath to the Lord Venkateswara temple during the annual Brahmotsavams in October.

Mr. Reddy, who inspected the trekking route along with TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Wednesday said the footpath would be opened for the devotees as the ongoing over-roof concrete works would be completed before the the annual festival.

“Plans are afoot to take up developmental works such as landscaping and augmentation of greenery along the trekking route,” he said and instructed the engineering wing officials to clear the concrete debris that remained accumulated along the footpath. Mr. Reddy walked down the trekking route from Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple till the Namala Gopuram.

TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Gopinath Jatti, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, SE II Jagadishwar Reddy, Estate Officer Mallikarjuna accompanied him.