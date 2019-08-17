TTD to modernise museum at cost of ₹40 crore

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to modernise its museum at a whopping cost of ₹40 crore.

The museum is a repository of rare artefacts and sculptures in stone, wood and metal, besides ancient copper manuscripts.

The hall of antiques, which was first established in 1980 in the erstwhile 1,000-pillar mandapam opposite the main temple complex, was later shifted to a sprawling edifice spread over an area of 1.25 lakh sq. feet on the ring road behind the main temple.

Since shifting to its new premises, the museum has been registering a steady increase in pilgrim footfall, which at present is around 5,000 every day.

This apart, there has been a growing clamour from pilgrims for the display of ornaments used to adorn the presiding deity. The TTD, which had made efforts in the direction, could not proceed further owing to ‘threat’ perception raised by security officials. After mulling over various options, the TTD has finally resolved to display the ornaments in 3D form.

According to TTD special officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, it has been decided to make public the details of about 1,296 ornaments in the form of 3D images.

The total cost of modernisation will be collected in the form of donations.