TTD to make incense sticks from garlands used at temples

Karnataka-based firm to manufacture it on a cost-to-cost basis

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is all set to pursue its ambitious plan of making incense sticks (agarbathis) from the sacred garlands used in the temples run by it.

The temple trust board says the move is aimed at achieving the twin objectives of providing a ‘divine offering’ to the devotees as well as ensuring proper disposal of the several tonnes of flowers getting accumulated in temples after the daily rituals.

TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, during a meeting on Wednesday to review the progress of the project, asked the officials to ensure that the incense sticks were available at the stalls by August 15.

Darshan International Limited, a leading incense sticks manufacturer from Karnataka, has come forward to make the incense sticks on a cost-to-cost basis. “The distribution and sale of the product should be ensured by the Independence Day. The product will be initially made available at the laddu counters at Tirumala and later at other places,” said Mr. Reddy.

‘Panchagavya’ products

He reviewed the steps taken to strengthen the S.V. Ayurvedic Pharmacy, with the Ministry of AYUSH having given nod to 115 products brought out it and 70 more in pipeline. He asked the officials of the S.V. Dairy Farm to manufacture 15 products out of ‘Panchagavya’.

TTD Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer O. Balaji, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Superintending Engineer Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Dairy Farm director K. Haranath Reddy and SV Ayurvedic College Principal P. Muralikrishna attended the meeting.