TTD to lease out kalyana mandapams for a period of five years

TIRUPATI

27 August 2021 01:23 IST

The TTD management has announced to lease out its kalyana mandapams to like-minded Hindu religious organisations for a period of five years. The move is viewed as the only way out to make use of the landed assets scattered across little-known villages. In the first phase, the management has decided to lease out the kalyana mandapams located in Gudipala, Polakala, Palamaner, Kallur, Punganur, Sodam, Somala, Rompicherla, Bhakarapet, Tarigonda, Puttur, Balijakandriga, Tirumalarajapuram and Thondamanadu, all in Chittoor district. Interested Hindu religious organisations, mutts, temples and individuals can send their proposals through www.tender.apeprocurement.gov.in between September 1 and 30. For more details, dial 0877-2264174/75.

