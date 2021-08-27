The TTD management has announced to lease out its kalyana mandapams to like-minded Hindu religious organisations for a period of five years. The move is viewed as the only way out to make use of the landed assets scattered across little-known villages. In the first phase, the management has decided to lease out the kalyana mandapams located in Gudipala, Polakala, Palamaner, Kallur, Punganur, Sodam, Somala, Rompicherla, Bhakarapet, Tarigonda, Puttur, Balijakandriga, Tirumalarajapuram and Thondamanadu, all in Chittoor district. Interested Hindu religious organisations, mutts, temples and individuals can send their proposals through www.tender.apeprocurement.gov.in between September 1 and 30. For more details, dial 0877-2264174/75.
TTD to lease out kalyana mandapams for a period of five years
Special Correspondent
TIRUPATI,
August 27, 2021 01:23 IST
Special Correspondent
TIRUPATI,
August 27, 2021 01:23 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Aug 27, 2021 1:25:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ttd-to-lease-out-kalyana-mandapams-for-a-period-of-five-years/article36129823.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story