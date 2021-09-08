TTD to issue Sarva Darshan tokens

The Tirumala Tirupati Devastaanams has resolved to issue Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens from Wednesday (September 8).

The intention behind the decision was to enable common pilgrims also have the darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

About 2,000 tokens would be made available every day on an experimental basis at the Srinivasam Complex in adherence to COVID-19 restrictions.

The issuance of the Sarva Darshan tokens was temporarily suspended owing to the steep increase in the positive cases during the second wave of the pandemic a couple of months back.

At present, the TTD is providing around 7,000 online tokens of ₹300 special entry darshan tickets.

The TTD also made it clear that for the time being it had confined the issuance of SSD tokens to the people hailing from Chittoor district.