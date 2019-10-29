TTD to intensify measures to curb use of plastic at Tirumala

The TTD is determined to curb the use of plastic atop the sacred shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

Speaking to the media after presiding over a high level meeting with heads of various departments, in-charge TTD EO A.V. Dharma Reddy on Tuesday said the board of trustees during its last meeting had already resolved to free the town from use of any kind of plastic within a span of three months.

The meeting, which discussed the modalities to be worked out in minimising plastic use, also resolved to focus its attention in discouraging the commercial establishments in selling the plastic water bottles atop the sacred town and at the same time explore alternatives as to how to meet the drinking water requirements of the devout checking in to the cottages and guest houses. The employees also should strictly bid adieu to the use of plastic water bottles at their respective working places. This apart the local traders also should further minimise the use of plastic and more awareness created among the pilgrim fraternity through the TTD-owned SV Bhakthi Channel.

The initiatives if implemented in their true letter and spirit are bound to yield progressive results in a month or two.

Cashless transactions

Mr. Dharma Reddy expressed his satisfaction over the increase in the cashless transactions at various cottage allotment counters.

SV Museum

The Bengaluru-based MAP Systems has come forward to take up improvements to SV Museum at Tirumala with a budget outlay of ₹30 to ₹40 crore which on completion shall give the devout the thrill of experiencing the spiritual bliss of being inside the hill temple. In the same vein, the representatives of GMR Group have also come forward to take up the maintenance and beautification works of gardens atop the town.

Sensing the growing response to the newly-introduced donation linked VIP darshan system from the pilgrims, he said the management has resolved to exclusively allocate over 50 suites at the newly-constructed Vakula Bhavan to the donors contributing to the Srivani Trust.

In reply to a question, he said there are ample reserves to meet the water requirements of the town for over a year and that the reservoirs are bound to reach their full capacities in the coming months.