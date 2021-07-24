Andhra Pradesh

TTD to ink pact with SVVU on embryo transfer

Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy inspecting the newly-developed lawn at the quadrangle of the TTD administrative building in Tirupati.  

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will soon ink a pact with Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) for producing high-quality milk yielding cows through high-genetic merit embryo transfer, Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy announced.

Addressing a joint meeting of SV Gosamrakshanasala (TTD dairy farm) and university officials here on Thursday, he directed Dairy Farm director K. Haranatha Reddy to finalise the nuances of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) within a week by deliberating with SVVU Vice-Chancellor V. Padmanabha Reddy on promoting artificial insemination to beget cows with high genetic quality.

He also sought technical support from the university to check and inspect cows at the Goshala and suggest steps for increasing milk production in the cows.

Focus on R&D at BIRRD

At another meeting to review the progress of research projects at Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD), the doctors were told to rejig their priorities and lay enhanced focus on R&D in orthopaedic medicine.

Dr. Jawahar Reddy directed officials to set up a separate unit for treatment of children requiring bone correction, and those affected by polio, scoliosis and cerebral palsy. The OP section extended during the COVID season can be utilised for treating trauma and cerebral cases,” he said.

Additional Executive Officer and BIRRD Managing Director A.V. Dharma Reddy, and others took part.


