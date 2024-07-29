GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TTD to identify permanent counter for Srivani darshan tickets

Published - July 29, 2024 08:24 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

TTD additional executive officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary on Monday began scouting for sites to establish a permanent ticket counter and a donor cell for the benefit of the devotees availing of the Srivani darshan tickets.

Currently, the tickets are issued from the Gokulam guest house, forcing the devotees to navigate through narrow and labyrinthine queue lines with chain-link fence.

To minimise the inconvenience, the TTD is mulling setting up an exclusive ticket-issuing counter with parking facilities as such tickets are generally preferred by the affluent section of the devotees.

Accompanied by JEO Veerabrahmam, he visited the vacant site behind the Gokulam and Adi Seshu rest houses; DFO office; and one of the TTD’s kalyana mandapams.

