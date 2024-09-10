ADVERTISEMENT

TTD to host Vedic conference during annual Brahmotsavams

Published - September 10, 2024 08:15 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that it will host a Vedic scholars’ conference, titled Sri Srinivasa Veda Vidvat Sadas, during the annual Brahmotsavams, to be held from October 4 to 12.

The conference, under the aegis of the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Higher Vedic Studies, will be organised daily at Nada Neerajana Mandapam from 5:00 to 6:30 a.m.. Eminent Vedic experts and scholars from across the country will participate in the conclave and share insights on Modern Science and ‘purusharthas’ in the Veda, Importance of Vedic Studies, Bhagawat Tatva, Upanishads and allied subjects.

