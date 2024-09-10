GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TTD to host Vedic conference during annual Brahmotsavams

Published - September 10, 2024 08:15 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that it will host a Vedic scholars’ conference, titled Sri Srinivasa Veda Vidvat Sadas, during the annual Brahmotsavams, to be held from October 4 to 12.

The conference, under the aegis of the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Higher Vedic Studies, will be organised daily at Nada Neerajana Mandapam from 5:00 to 6:30 a.m.. Eminent Vedic experts and scholars from across the country will participate in the conclave and share insights on Modern Science and ‘purusharthas’ in the Veda, Importance of Vedic Studies, Bhagawat Tatva, Upanishads and allied subjects.

Published - September 10, 2024 08:15 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.