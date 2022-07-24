TTD to hold Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam at Nellore from Aug. 16

July 24, 2022 22:08 IST

All daily rituals at Tirumala to be performed at replica temple at Subba Reddy stadium

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that ‘Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavams’ would be held in a grand manner at AC Subba Reddy stadium in Nellore city from August 16 to 20.

The event replicates all the ‘Nitya Kainkaryams’ that are being performed at Srivari temple at Tirumala. The idea is to showcase the rituals and ceremonies that are performed every day at the temple, to the devotees who are not otherwise fortunate to witness them on a daily basis.

“Srivaru will be coming to every doorstep in Nellore during the festival,” said TTD Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam, who inspected the arrangements at the venue.

Delhi Local Advisory Committee president Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy, who is taking care of the arrangements, said a replica of the Tirumala Srivari temple would be set up at the stadium, where all the daily rituals starting from Suprabhata Seva at 5.30 a.m. to Ekantha Seva at 8.30 p.m. would be performed.

The TTD is also setting up anna prasadam counters, primary health centres, besides organising devotional and music programmes.