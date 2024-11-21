TTD to have town planning wing soon for Tirumala development

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will soon have its own Urban Development and Town Planning wing to ensure the planned development of Tirumala hills into a model town.

Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao, at a media conference here on Thursday, saw an urgent need for a vision document to ensure sustainable development of Tirumala, located in an eco-sensitive zone as it comes under Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve.

Referring to the condition of cottages and private guesthouses built atop the hills over the last decade, he found the constructions as based on ad hoc requirements, rather than being taken up according to a comprehensive study. He also found the massive buildings as lacking in the spiritual ethos that the TTD stands for.

“There should be multi-level ‘smart’ parking lots attached to the forthcoming buildings, so that the automobile users are aware of the vacant slots. The footpaths should be made pedestrian-friendly, in view of the large number of trekkers reaching the hill top on foot. Similarly, the APSRTC bus station needs to be redeveloped,” he said.

Mr. Rao hinted at utilising the services of a senior and retired town planning officer as an ‘advisor’, keeping Tirumala’s futuristic needs in mind.