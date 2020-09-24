TTD to gift a cow to each temple in State

Devotees can donate bovines for the new scheme

The TTD has resolved to provide a cow to each temple under its newly conceived ‘Gudi Ko Go Matha’ project.

On a pilot basis, the TTD has decided to implement it in all the 13 districts of the State, 10 erstwhile districts in Telangana and five prominent temples in Karnataka.

Under the programme aimed at protecting and promoting indigenous cows, the TTD also intends to provide cows to various peetams, mutts and Veda patasalas.

A decision to this effect was taken at the executive meeting of the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) on Thursday chaired by TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy.

It was decided to put a condition that the beneficiaries must display a sign board that the cow was received from the TTD under the programme.

Devotees can donate native cows for the project in consultation with the authorities of the TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Dairy Farm.