TTD to geo-fence its land assets
In an attempt to protect its valuable assets, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has taken a major decision to geo-fence its lands located across the country.
Joint Executive Officer (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi held a review meeting on Wednesday on the TTD’s assets as a powerpoint presentation was given by Hyderabad-based Neer Interactive Private Limited on geo- survey, mapping and fencing techniques.
Ms. Bhargavi asked the task force team to review and inspect the assets to secure the properties from encroachments and plant trees along the borders of all the TTD’s assets to check encroachment.
