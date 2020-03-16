TTD to fund renovation ofabout 90 temples in State

TIRUMALA

16 March 2020 19:29 IST

Sequel to request made by Endowments Commissioner

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) resolved to sanction a financial aid of ₹ 25 crore to the Endowments Department for taking up renovation / restoration of about 90 identified temples in the State.

The decision comes in the wake of a letter from the Endowments Commissioner in which a formal request was made to the TTD seeking an aid of ₹28.50 crore for taking up renovation / restoration of the 90 temples which were more than 100 years old. A thorough scrutiny of each case revealed that the temples which were either ancient or of historical importance were plagued by paucity of funds.

It was also stated in the letter that works would be taken up through the engineering wing of the department.

Advertising

Advertising

However, annexure 1 enclosed by the officials read that the total cost of works worked out to ₹25 crore.

One-time aid

For the record, the TTD board, way back in 2007, had resolved to take up works relating to renovation of of the temples, including ones of Lord Venkateswara, reflecting Indian culture across the State with a ceiling cost of ₹ 25 lakh and in the process also had sanctioned 114 such works at an estimated cost of ₹2341.15 lakh. Of this, 67 works were completed and 15 were under progress. Six are yet to be taken up and the remaining 26 works were pending due to non-receipt of funds by way of mandatory public contributions.

The TTD in 2017 again wrote to to the Endowments Commissioner, urging him to furnish the details of all ancient temples of Lord Venkateswara in the State and based on the inspection committee report, resolved to take up the renovation of about 36 endowments temples at a cost of ₹7 crore.

It is against this back drop that the board which met recently discussed the issue threadbare and taking cognisance of the previous history and patronage extended by TTD to the Endowments Department, resolved to grant a one-time financial aid of ₹25 crore besides addressing a detailed letter to the government seeking its approval.