TTD to form committees to probe ‘irregularities’ of previous trust board: Bhanuprakash Reddy

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board member and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy on Saturday announced that committees will be constituted to conduct investigations into the alleged irregularities of the previous trust board under the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime.

Mr. Bhanuprakash Reddy visited the construction site of TTD’s Govindaraja choultries, which are currently being renovated. He alleged that the previous trust board led by Bhumana Karunakar Reddy had passed a resolution to completely demolish the choultries and build new amenities complex in their place.

While the previous board claimed that the life span of the building had expired, Mr. Bhanuprakash Reddy claimed the building would last for another two to three decades. “TTD had spent ₹10 crore in 2016 for refurbishing the same building, which has been pulled down now,” he said, while alleging that the decision was taken for ‘commission worth crores of rupees’.

Mr. Bhanuprakash Reddy recalled that several decisions taken by the previous board had caused a dent to the trust board and stated the decisions will be probed after a thorough discussion in the ensuing board meeting slated for November 18.

