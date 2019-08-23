Andhra Pradesh

TTD to focus on promoting native cows

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy feeding a cow at Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshanasala .

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy feeding a cow at Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshanasala .   | Photo Credit: K_V_POORNACHANDRA_KUMAR

Y.V. Subba Reddy participates in Gokulashtami festival

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy has stated that the main motto of the temple management is to safeguard and enhance indigenous cows as part of propagating Hindu Sanatana Dharma.

Mr. Subba Reddy was participating as the chief guest at the Gokulashtami celebrations conducted at the TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshanasala (Dairy Farm) when he made the observation.

“The TTD owns 2,991 cows in the Tirupati dairy farm as well as at the Palamaner Goshala, comprising nearly 39 native breeds. We want to enhance their number by safeguarding the indigenous cow breeds,” he said.

Earlier, he offered grass and fruits to cattle and participated in the special ‘abhishekam’ performed to the presiding deity Sri Venugopala Swamy.

Government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Palamaner MLA Venkatesh Goud, TTD’s Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jetty, Dairy Farm director K. Harinath Reddy and Deputy Executive Officer Varalakshmi and others took part.

Celestial bath

At Tirumala, a celestial bath was given to the ‘Kaleeya Mardana Sri Krishna’ idol at Gogarbham gardens.

Deputy Director (Gardens) Srinivasulu performed the ‘abhishekam’ with milk, curd, honey, turmeric and coconut water, followed by ‘utlotsavam’, the traditional mud pot breaking fete, in which local youth participated enthusiastically.

